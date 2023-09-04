The Shield Draped in Gold: Jon Moxley, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins Are All Champions Once Again

Jon Moxley is the new AEW International Champion. The death match specialist defeated Orange Cassidy in the main event of AEW All Out to capture the title, ending Freshly Squeezed's record-breaking reign. Cassidy had held the AEW International Title since last fall and went on to successfully defend the gold on 31 separate occasions during his 326-day run as champion. Moxley's victory begins his first non-world title championship reign in AEW, as up to this point the only gold he had collected in AEW was the AEW World Title on three separate occasions. His previous title reign ended in November 2022 at AEW Full Gear during a notable time for himself and his former stablemates.

The Shield Draped in Gold: Moxley, Reigns, Rollins All Champions

The Hounds of Justice all hold hardware once again.

Jon Moxley's AEW International Championship win at AEW All Out marks the latest time that all three members of The Shield are champions within the professional wrestling industry. In WWE, Roman Reigns remains Undisputed WWE Universal Champion while Seth Rollins holds the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

The last time this occurred was just this past fall. In October 2022, Rollins became WWE United States Champion while Reigns and Moxley were already holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and AEW World Championship, respectively. This lasted until Moxley lost the AEW World Title to MJF the following month at AEW Full Gear 2022.

Holding all the gold has been a recurring theme within The Shield since the faction competed together in the early 2010s. At WWE Extreme Rules 2013, Moxley (then wrestling as Dean Ambrose) won the WWE United States Championship while Reigns and Rollins captured the WWE Tag Team Championships. Those simultaneously title reigns continued for multiple months.

