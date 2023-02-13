WWE Fans Rediscover a Wild Roman Reigns Stat Amid The Bloodline's Drama

Roman Reigns finds himself in a chaotic situation heading into this week's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. He'll defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn in Zayn's hometown of Montreal while both Jimmy and Jey Uso have been ordered to stay home from the event. It's also still unclear where Jey's loyalties lie after he walked out on the group in the closing moments of last month's Royal Rumble. He appeared on this week's SmackDown to help Jimmy successfully defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championships, then interacted with Zayn backstage before leaving.

But as Jey's future within The Bloodline remains unclear, WWE fans looked back at the history books and realized Jey was the first man to ever pin Reigns on WWE TV. The loss took place on the Sept. 23, 2013, episode of Monday Night Raw, which had The Shield trying to win an 11-on-3 elimination handicap match. Reigns was able to eliminate three wrestlers, only to get hit with a top-rope splash from Uso.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Card

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn United States Championship: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Montez Ford (Elimination Chamber)

Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Montez Ford (Elimination Chamber) Raw Women's Championship No. 1 Contender: Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki Cross vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya vs. Carmella (Elimination Chamber)

Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki Cross vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya vs. Carmella (Elimination Chamber) Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley

Cody Rhodes on His WrestleMania Match With Roman Reigns

While Reigns is preoccupied with Zayn, Cody Rhodes has already punched his ticket to the WrestleMania main event. He's been hyping up a match with Reigns ever since.

"I've been very careful about even saying Roman's name," Rhodes said in the post-show press conference after the Royal Rumble. "Because it's one of those things where I knew and I'm sure he knew. I came back and the first night I'm back on Raw after WrestleMania I was pointing at my waist. I talked about it in an interview, the real story of wanting to win the WWE Championship, the one title that has eluded the family. And I'm sure he heard that and I've watched everything Roman has done. ...I have nothing but respect and reverence for Roman...guys, I can't tell you I'm the best wrestler in the world. Nobody can, unless their man is Roman Reigns. That's the best wrestler in the world. I'd like to think I'm number two and I always say Seth (Rollins) is number three...don't take my list that seriously. But Roman is undisputed, that's the best way to put it."

"If that is the situation we're walking into in 60-something days at WrestleMania, I can't shrivel under the lights. He's been there before, I haven't," he continued. "It's going to take everything I could possibly ever muster up and everything I have. But I've got to finish this story. It's real."