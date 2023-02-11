Jey Uso Returns to WWE, The Usos Retain Tag Team Titles on SmackDown

It was time for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match on WWE SmackDown, which was supposed to be between The Usos and the recent powerhouse team of Ricochet and Braun Strowman. Unfortunately, no one could get ahold of Jey, and Jimmy was by himself in the ring. Jey did show up right before the match started though, and we had a Tag Team match. Despite the reunion, The Usos would find themselves on the edge of losing their Titles, and it was only Jey pulling Ricochet out of the ring and breaking up a pin that kept Strowman and Ricochet from becoming new Champions. Jey would then secretly tag in and hit Ricochet with a surprise attack to get the pin and the win, retaining The Usos' Championships.

Jimmy looked excited and relieved by Jey's return, but Strowman and Ricochet weren't about to let that derail them. Ricochet was on fire, and Jey had to help Jimmy regroup a bit on the outside after a tear by the challengers. Then Ricochet and Jimmy would both tag in their partners, and Strowman flattened Jey and Jimmy.

Jey would pull the ropes down as Strowman charged forward, causing him to sail to the outside, and then he would get him back in the ring and hit Strowman with a huge splash from the top rope, but Strowman kicked out of the cover attempt. Ricochet tagged in and hit a moonsault and a standing shooting star on Jey before going for the pin, but Jey kicked out.

Ricochet got rocked with a super kick by a tagged-in Jimmy Uso, but then he was able to tag in Strowman without Jimmy seeing and Jimmy got knocked to the mat. Then Ricochet hopped on Strowman's shoulders and hit a huge move to pin Jimmy, but before the 3-count Jey pulled Ricochet out of the ring and broke it up.

Strowman was livid and charged toward Jey, but he ducked and Strowman sailed over the announce table. Ricochet dove through the ropes into Jey and then went up top, but Jimmy caught him up top. Jey tagged in without Ricochet seeing it and Ricochet hit the shooting star on Jimmy. Jey then came in and knocked down Ricochet, keeping him down long enough for the pin and the win. The Usos retained their Tag Team Championships.

Strowman and Ricochet were this close to becoming the new Champs, and we'll have to wait and see if they get another rematch because of Jey's actions. We also still have to address Jey's status with The Bloodline, as Jimmy asked him if he was in or out, and Jey said he didn't know. Heyman confronted Jimmy but he covered for Jey, and now we'll have to see how Roman Reigns reacts to the news.

