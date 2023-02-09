Roman Reigns Sends an Ominous Message to Sami Zayn Ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber on Feb. 18 in Montreal. After witnessing the rest of The Bloodline ruthlessly attack Kevin Owens at the end of last month's Royal Rumble, Zayn finally turned his back on the group and whack "The Tribal Chief" with a steel chair. He was immediately evicted from the group, but further cracks in the faction quickly formed as Jey Uso walked out on the rest of his family while Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa beat down Zayn.

Zayn then attacked Reigns on last week's SmackDown and demanded a title shot. He was immediately overrun by The Bloodline, prompting Reigns to accept. He claimed Zayn had tried to ruin his family, so he wanted to embarrass Zayn in front of his own family (since Zayn is from Montreal).

While there are still plenty of questions regarding The Bloodline — The Usos have to defend their SmackDown tag titles this Friday but Jey remains M.I.A — Reigns decided to send an ominous threat to Zayn via Instagram this week. He wrote, "Cherish this time with your family @SamiZayn, because in 10 days at #WWEChamber I smash and humiliate you in front of the whole world."

But while Zayn is getting the next crack at Reigns as part of a year-long storyline, WWE is still advertising Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 in April. WWE kept that story rolling on this week's Raw by having Paul Heyman make comments about Reigns' mentorship with Rhodes' legendary father Dusty.

Even as fans continue to rally around Zayn, Rhodes has kept pushing his storyline in various interviews. He even talked with The Daily Mail about WWE being better off without Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on the show's card (a widespread rumor surrounding the show for over a year).

"With all the respect in the world to one of the GOATs The Rock, it looks like the options we have here within the roster are even better because of the stories that are happening," Rhodes explained. "One story about finishing something that started in 1978 – seven years before I was even born – and another story of really the tragedy of being welcomed into the Bloodline and then what you saw unfolds. I think with the amount of time between now and WrestleMania, it's important I keep my eyes squarely fixed on WrestleMania, squarely wrestling for the WWE Undisputed Championship and as you hinted that may not be against Roman Reigns. Now I don't know if anyone can beat Roman Reigns, I truly don't, but for me, it's about picking up the chip."