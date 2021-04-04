WWE's Roman Reigns Says He Would Smash UFC's Daniel Cormier

✖

Former UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier has made it no secret that he wants to be involved with WWE in some shape or former now that his days in the Octagon are over. That seemed to inch closer into becoming a reality this week when the Olympic wrestler got into a bit of a Twitter feud with reigning WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The beef started during Reigns' interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani when he casually mentioned how easily he could beat DC.

Reigns was asked if he preferred triple threats (like his upcoming match at WreslteMania 37) or singles matches and he emphatically said one-on-one. He then boasted about being able to "smash anybody one-on-one," then name-dropped Cormier.

Both Reigns and Paul Heyman responded.

LMAO!@dc_mma tagged an imposter @WWERomanReigns account, hoping the #UniversalChampion doesn't see this nonsense. Fight ROMAN REIGNS? #DC would be lucky to be in @WWE as enhancement talent! His biggest moment in @UFC was getting shoved across the Octagon by @BrockLesnar! pic.twitter.com/wW0ypa31Ec — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) April 2, 2021

That announce table got him acting soft. https://t.co/4QqHi0RRWw — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 2, 2021

Cormier then brought Triple H and Vince McMahon into the equation.

My advisor @arielhelwani is waiting by the phone. Its time to stop talking and let’s make this real! I’m 42 years old with a bad back and I’m whippin you any day of the week. Your move @VinceMcMahon @HHH this my yard , I’m the big dog! https://t.co/kpTdyT05Y9 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 2, 2021

Neither side have commented since.

Cormier talked about possibly working with WWE last September during an interview with Sports Illustrated, saying he wanted to start as a color commentator.

"We've been talking," Cormier said. "We've spoken to some of the people over there in very, very early conversations. WWE is a company I've watched and loved my entire life."

"Put me at the commentary table," he continued. "Let me call the matches for six months and tell you how great these wrestlers are in the ring. I would love that, and I wouldn't be faking it. WWE is something I've loved my entire life. Then, after those six months, what if I'm sitting next to Michael Cole, and Roman comes over and smacks the microphone out of my hand? But I'm an announcer. Will I hit him back? Then you're asking if this will happen or not. That's what I want, that slow build, the type of story you want to see, and your heart feels like it's going to explode while you're waiting for it. Give me the slow build, let it simmer."