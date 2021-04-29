Roman Reigns Vows to End Daniel Bryan's Career on WWE SmackDown

✖

Roman Reigns will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan on this week's Friday Night SmackDown. If he loses, Bryan will be forced to leave the Blue Brand. But Reigns seemingly wants to end the former world champion's career all together, promising to do as much in a post-workout post on Thursday. "The Tribal Chief" wrote, "Trained, abused and calloused. These are the hands that were built to end Daniel Bryan's career. #WitnessHisEnd" while posting a photo of his hands.

Bryan has stated in numerous interviews over the past few months that his latest WWE contract is ending soon, and that he intends to move into a part-time role in the future. It's possible that Friday's match is being used as a way to write him off television.

These are the hands that were built to end Daniel Bryan’s career. #WitnessHisEnd#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/nZgvJL06ca — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 29, 2021

"It was really bizarre. Just really, really bizarre...," Bryan told BT Sport last week when saying he felt 'detached' before competing in the WrestleMania 37 main event. "It's taken me, it's been nine days now since it happened, and it's taken me time to fully process what the experience was like because it wasn't like a normal thing. It was really weird. I felt very - like out of body in it. It was so weird. When I'm wrestling, I feel everything and I feel like I'm really enjoying it," he continued. "Like I'm out there and I'm like 'Gosh,' having fun. This was weird, I was out there and it was almost like I felt like I was detached. And I was out there, and it was so strange, in fact, that before the match started, I got this really weird feeling, I was like, 'Oh no, is this what it's like right before you die? Am I going to die? [laughs] I mean. huh, well, okay.' I was like, if that happens it happens. [laughs]. It was just a really bizarre feeling. I don't know why or how that happened, but it was unlike pretty much anything I've felt while wrestling before."

"I'm not a big believer in signs," he continued. "Most people think of me as like this hippie-dippie kind of thing because I'm an environmentalist, but I'm really not. I really love science and reality-based things. So it was interesting, it was like maybe it's a sign that this is the time to let go of being a full-time wrestler, which is kind of what I've been thinking for a while. When I first started training, Shawn Michaels said, 'The second that you don't get nervous right before you go out, that's when you need to retire.' And I don't necessarily believe that, because for a long time I haven't gotten nervous before I go out. I'm excited because it's fun. But the odd detachment was like, 'Woah, maybe it's' - like I said, I'm either gonna die [laughs] or maybe this is just a sign that this isn't the same type of fulfilling that it was before. It's interesting. I've been trying to - I just said I wasn't hippie-dippie, right? - I've been trying to meditate on it [laughs] and talk to my friends that I'm close with like 'Hey, what is that?'" he added.