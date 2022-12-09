WWE: Update on Roman Reigns's WrestleMania Opponent

WWE finds itself at a crossroads en route to WWE WrestleMania 39. With Roman Reigns currently holding both of the company's world titles, the Tribal Chief needs to defend his championships against the winner of the men's Royal Rumble match at the Showcase of the Immortals, barring that he doesn't lose them before April. If the heavily-speculated dream match with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is to happen, that would mandate that Rock competes at WWE Royal Rumble and emerges from that multi-man battle royal as the victor. That said, there is a way for Rock vs. Roman to go down without needing the former in the Rumble.

As reported by the Wrestling Observer, WWE is considering having Reigns wrestle both Night 1 and Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 39, with his two singles matches coming against The Rock and Cody Rhodes. While the report does not clarify if this would remove the need for Rock to win the Rumble, the addition of Rhodes likely indicates that the American Nightmare would be the one winning the January premium live event's main event. Even though this is a potential out, Reigns competing on both nights is not expected to happen.

Regardless of what WWE decides to do with its WrestleMania main events, it was noted that the company wants two world champions following the event. It's unclear if this would mean the titles would be split up on WrestleMania itself or if that divide will be set in motion in the subsequent weeks on Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown.

Reigns vs. Rock has been a desired match for nearly a decade, with the yearn for the clash of Anoa'i family members increasing exponentially once Reigns adopted his Tribal Chief persona. As fans have emphasized on social media, the story writes itself: Reigns has paraded himself as the head of the Anoa'i table for two years, and Rock wants to challenge him for that monicker.

On the other side, Rhodes has been championed as the man to dethrone Reigns since he returned to WWE earlier this year. Following his victory over Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 38, Rhodes appeared on Raw the following night to reveal that he specifically returned to the company to win the WWE World Title. While he was sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle in June, the six-month recovery timetable put Rhodes in the perfect position to be completely healthy by January's WWE Royal Rumble.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on WWE's WrestleMania plans for Roman Reigns.