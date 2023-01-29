WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Match Order, Updated Lineup, Sami Zayn's Men's Rumble Status

WWE's Royal Rumble 2023 event has officially arrived and a few major updates have taken place over the past few hours. The biggest news is that 28 of the 30 participants in the Men's Royal Rumble have been confirmed, and they do not include either Sami Zayn or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Zayn's Rumble status was specifically addressed during the kickoff show as The Bloodline was shown backstage with Reigns questioning why Zayn went against orders and still appeared on this week's SmackDown. Jey Uso offered up his explanation, prompting Reigns to order The Usos to stay backstage throughout the night.

He then said Zayn who be by his side the entire night, implying he won't be in the Rumble but will be ringside for Reigns' title defense against Kevin Owens. Speaking of which, Fightful Select has confirmed the match order for the show which has Reigns/Owens as the main event and the Men's Rumble as the show-opener.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Order

Men's Royal Rumble

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight (Pitch Black Match)

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss

Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss Women's Royal Rumble

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens

Wrestlers added to the Men's Rumble via the Kickoff Show include Elias, Johnny Gargano, Chad Gable, Otis, The Street Profits, Damian Priest, Finn Balor and Madcap Moss. Additions to the Women's Rumble include Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross, Mia Yim, Becky Lynch, Tegan Nox and Sonya Deville.

This story is developing...