WWE Royal Rumble: Johnny Gargano Debuts Marvel's Kang Inspired Ring Gear

WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano has made his return to in-ring action as part of the WWE Royal Rumble with the debut of new gear inspired by Marvel's next major villain, Kang the Conqueror. Gargano has been missing from action during WWE Monday Night Raw for the last few weeks, so fans were definitely excited to see that it was confirmed he would be returning to action for the Men's Royal Rumble match. This was especially exciting because it also meant Gargano was likely going to debut some new superhero inspired gear for the occasion much like he has done for big events in the past.

This was definitely the case for the Men's Royal Rumble match as Gargano made his return to the ring by entering at the Number 5 spot with some cool new gear inspired by the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (and much of Phase 5 and 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe) villain Kang the Conqueror (as played by Jonathan Majors in the new film). It was a brief look at the gear, but you can really see the inspiration with the jacket and the trunks as fans can see later:

How Johnny Gargano Paid Tribute to Marvel's Kang the Conqueror

Showing off a purple and green look for the occasion, Gargano is clearly ready for Kang the Conqueror's dominance in the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania already scheduled for a release next month, it won't be too much longer until we see what kind of real threat that Kang will be posing to Ant-Man and the rest of the Avengers in the months and years to come.

As for what to expect from the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event this year following Gargano's entrance in the Men's Royal Rumble, the card is as follows:

Men's Royal Rumble Match

Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss

Women's Royal Rumble

Undisputed Universal WWE Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

What do you think of Johnny Gargano's Kang the Conqueror inspired gear for the WWE Royal Rumble? Does it make you hyped for more of the villain coming in the near future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!