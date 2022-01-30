WWE Royal Rumble: Zelina Vega Honors Naruto With Madara Uchiha Outfit

This year’s Royal Rumble for the Women’s Division of the WWE started with Sasha Banks entering the ring wearing an outfit modeled after Sailor Moon, but this was far from the last anime reference that was present in this battle royale. Zelina Vega was the seventh combatant to enter the ring and she was sporting the outfit of one of Naruto’s most deadly enemies, Madara Uchiha. Needless to say, it’s clear that more than a few superstars are fans of the world of anime.

If you’re unfamiliar with the anime character known as Madara Uchiha, he is one of the most powerful rogue ninjas of the Naruto franchise, but ultimately died at the end of the sequel series known as Naruto: Shippuden. Madara himself certainly earned his place as one of the strongest ninjas around, taking on an entire army of ninjas by himself and having the ability to pluck meteors from outer space to launch at his opponents. The member of the Uchiha Clan was a member of the nefarious group known as the Akatsuki, who were attempting to kidnap Naruto in order to achieve their dream of taking control of the world.

The Official Twitter Account of the WWE grabbed a quick clip of Zelina Vega entering the ring wearing the attire of the evilest member of the Uchiha Clan, who was one of the main villains of Naruto: Shippuden and was also the ancestor of Sasuke Uchiha that had been brought back from the dead:

Though Sasha Banks was dressed as an anime character herself as mentioned earlier, it wasn’t enough to save her from being hurled over the ropes.

What did you think of Vega entering the ring as a member of the Akatsuki? Who do you want to win the Women's Royal Rumble?

