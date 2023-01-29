WWE Royal Rumble: Zelina Vega Debuts Street Fighter 6 Juri Gear

Zelina Vega really went all out for the WWE Royal Rumble this year with an in-ring look inspired by Street Fighter 6's Juri, but there's a bigger twist to go along with her debut of this new gear as well. Fans of the WWE Superstar are always looking forward to her entrance in the Women's Royal Rumble matches as she usually goes all out with fun in-ring gear inspired by her pop culture favorites. This time around she showed some love to the Street Fighter franchise, which in turn has shown her some love in return.

Coming in at Number 21 of the Women's Royal Rumble during the Royal Rumble premium live event, it was also announced that Zelina Vega will actually be a part of Street Fighter 6. Not only did she show up as Juri, but she was announced to be a special guest commentator in the game as well. So it was a fun partnership between the two to further emphasize how much love she's shown to Street Fighter over the years. Check it out below:

Who is Juri in Street Fighter 6?

First introduced to the Street Fighter franchise in the roster for Street fighter IV, Juri Han was the very first fighter to represent the country of South Korea in the game. She's been a fan favorite ever since, and was one of the first returning characters to be confirmed as part of the upcoming Street Fighter 6 roster. If you want to check out more of her, you will be able to play as Juri (as well as check out Zelina Vega as a special commentator) when Street Fighter 6 hits shelves on June 2nd.

Unfortunately Vega didn't win the Women's Royal Rumble this year, but if you're curious about the rest of the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event this year, the card and results so far break down as such:

Men's Royal Rumble Match – Winner: Cody Rhodes

Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt def. LA Knight

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Alexa Bliss

Women's Royal Rumble

Undisputed Universal WWE Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

How do you like Zelina Vega's gear for the WWE Royal Rumble this year? Does it make you more excited to play Street Fighter 6? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything wrestling in the comments!