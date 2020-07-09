WWE Superstar Lana's Mother in the ICU With COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has hit close to home for one of WWE's Superstars, as Lana (real name CJ Perry) announced via Twitter on Wednesday that her mother is currently in the ICU after testing positive for COVID-19. She wrote, "My mom tested positive for covid. She is in the ICU right now. She is asthmatic and is on oxygen. Thank you for all the thoughts & prayers." Her mother was rushed to the ER earlier that day after being unable to breathe.

A report came out earlier this week that since the end of June WWE has conducted more than 1,500 coronavirus tests for wrestlers and employees that enter the WWE Performance Center during television tapings. At least 30 positive tests have since come back, but wrestlers have reportedly been told not to state publicly if they have the virus. Only four people have stated publicly that they have it — Renee Young, Kayla Braxton (for the second time), Adam Pearce and Jamie Noble.

We will keep you updated on her status as more information becomes available. We here at ComicBook wish Lana's mother a speedy recovery.

In recent weeks on WWE television Lana saw her onscreen relationship with Bobby Lashley come to an end after accidentally costing him a WWE Championship match with Drew McIntyre at Backlash. She's since moved on to managing Natalya and has finally started popping up in Rusev's (now Miro) Twitch streams.

In an interview with ComicBook back in December, Lana revealed that she started receiving death threats when her storyline with Lashley began months prior.

"I personally have received a lot of death threats," Lana said while speaking out of character. "I've gotten calls from like WWE and the FBI, people actually threatening WWE. Having death threats on me and the FBI has had to call me and protect me. And I get death threats on my comments on Instagram, on Twitter. I mean, people are bullies. I mean today I opened my email account and I had this death threat on my email."

"... But it was just like the names that people call are just, it's just appalling. It's absolutely appalling," she added.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.