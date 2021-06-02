WWE Fans Believe Latest Releases Are Hinting At Sale Of The Company
Following the major WWE news that the likes of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, and more have been released from the organization, fans of professional wrestling and media outlets alike are beginning to theorize that the company might be prepping for a sale. With World Wrestling Entertainment recently selling their streaming rights to NBC and their streaming platform, Peacock, it seems as if many followers of the company are seeing the "writing on the wall" that might see the ownership of the WWE change hands, creating major ramifications within the world of professional wrestling.
All Elite Wrestling hasn't been shy about picking up some of the wrestlers that have been released by the WWE, with the likes of Moro and others joining the likes of Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, and the other brawlers that have helped make AEW a major competitor to Vince McMahon's company.
Do you think that Vince McMahon is prepping to sell World Wrestling Entertainment? Where do you think the WWE releases will end up in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.
Is This A Done Deal?
prevnext
Ummm I think WWE is for sale. https://t.co/bp6yboxsYN— Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) June 2, 2021
Is It Clear Cut?
prevnext
The only way I can rationalize the kind of cuts is for an eventual sale. Several of these people signed big contracts before the pandemic when WWE were in talent hoarding, lock em up for years mode— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 2, 2021
Behind The Scenes Expertise
prevnext
I was just talking to someone this morning about a potential sale. With WWE likely getting a rights fee when they renegotiate their TV deals next year, it makes sense for a company like NBC to just buy them, get SmackDown back, and their investment would pay off within 5 years https://t.co/n0treUSgmH— Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) June 2, 2021
Seems Plausible
prevnext
@RajGiri_303 If WWE was to ever sell, I believe it would be a deal that would allow HHH, Stephanie & Vince to run the operation. Kind of like a Dana White role in UFC and in a lesser sense how Cary is an ambassador in ROH.— Ethan Cramer (@EthanCramer) June 2, 2021
Something Has Changed
prevnext
The change in mindset from keeping unhappy wrestlers until the expiration of their contracts, often adding injury time on their deals, to now offloading so much talent means something has changed in #WWE, and I think it’s linked to making the books look good for a potential sale. https://t.co/Goq4lzzaPB— Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) June 2, 2021
Will WWE join the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
prevnext
Disney after buying WWE pic.twitter.com/ugRImpXlEg— __Danny__👋 (@BigMatchBanks) June 2, 2021
Had Madness Set In?
prev
Strowman was just in a WWE Title program. Black just got repackaged. Lana wrestled two days ago and was Tag Title adjacent.
The Madness of King Vince. https://t.co/u9UPNVPFzn— Andy H. Murray (@andyhmurray) June 2, 2021