WWE Fans Believe Latest Releases Are Hinting At Sale Of The Company

Following the major WWE news that the likes of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, and more have been released from the organization, fans of professional wrestling and media outlets alike are beginning to theorize that the company might be prepping for a sale. With World Wrestling Entertainment recently selling their streaming rights to NBC and their streaming platform, Peacock, it seems as if many followers of the company are seeing the "writing on the wall" that might see the ownership of the WWE change hands, creating major ramifications within the world of professional wrestling.

All Elite Wrestling hasn't been shy about picking up some of the wrestlers that have been released by the WWE, with the likes of Moro and others joining the likes of Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, and the other brawlers that have helped make AEW a major competitor to Vince McMahon's company.

Do you think that Vince McMahon is prepping to sell World Wrestling Entertainment? Where do you think the WWE releases will end up in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.