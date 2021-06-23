Sami Zayn Has No Sympathy for Kevin Owens Taking Time Off From WWE

✖

After losing at Hell in a Cell against Sami Zayn while still suffering from an injured throat, Kevin Owens announced on Twitter this week that he would be taking a break from WWE television for the foreseeable future. He wrote, "I fought like hell. Now, I need a little break. I'll be back soon. Thank you, guys." Zayn then appeared on this week's edition of The Bump and was asked (while in-character) to react to Owens' announcement.

"I can't say with any certainty that it's over. I can never say with any certainty that it's over for good. At the very best, I can hope that [Kevin Owens] learnt his lesson. I know for a fact that his shoulder wasn't doing too good in that match. I don't know if you caught it." Zayn said (h/t Sportskeeda). "He was hurt, he was hurt bad and now he's talking about needing rest and this and that. I'm hoping I sent my message loud and clear and that he'll sit on the shelf for a little while and he'll be out of my hair.

"Now, he comes into that match with a little trouble breathing and this and that. Hey man, you're a WWE Superstar. We battle through a lot of things. I've been battling through two shoulders that have not been a hundred percent in years. I have disks in my neck that have been damaged for 12 years." he later added. "I punched him in the face, he punched me in the face and the better man came out on top and if he needs a break, that's not my problem. Just stay the hell away from me."

Zayn was also asked if there was any aspect of the lovable babyface from his NXT days still within him. Zayn acted like he had never truly changed from his fan-favorite persona.

