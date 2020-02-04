Report: Samoa Joe Not Suspended for WWE Wellness Policy Violation

WWE delivered some shocking news last week when the company announced that reigning United States Champion Andrade would be suspended for 30 days for a WWE Wellness Policy violation. Up until December the company hadn’t suspended anyone in more than three years, and yet Andrade’s announcement came less than two months after both Bobby Roode and Primo were hit with 30-day suspensions in mid-December. Wrestling insider @WrestleVotes, which has broken numerous backstage stories in the past, took to Twitter on Monday night to report that more suspensions would be on the way soon. He didn’t name names, but added a photo of Samoa Joe in a follow-up tweet.

“Word coming out of RAW is that more suspensions are coming,” the account wrote. “Must be something in that Southern California water (hint hint). Working to confirm details.”

But by the end of the night Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp tweeted out that, according to numerous sources, Joe wasn’t in trouble.

In regards to the rumors of possible suspensions coming in WWE, top staff within the company have vehemently denied to https://t.co/mWs3QF7zUn and https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa that Samoa Joe is suspended — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 4, 2020

The former NXT Champion had to be pulled from a Raw Tag Team Championship match last week after landing awkwardly on a suicide dive. Reports came out in the days that followed that Joe suffered a concussion from the fall, but both he and WWE has stayed quiet on the matter.

Back in September Joe appeared on the Gorilla Position podcast and discussed how he still has goals of becoming a world champion in WWE.

“You know what, honestly, time and where we’re at in the story. In terms of what the future holds I’m pretty confident about it. Let me put it this way, I’ve faced a lot worse odds in overcoming things and I’m pretty confident of overcoming this one.”

“I look at it like this as in terms of importance there are two varieties of it,” he later said. “There’s what’s important to me and there’s what’s important to my legacy, which includes what the fans think. For my legacy and for what the fans who have followed me throughout my career, it’s very important. For me personally, I find a great amount of enjoyment in what I do. I’m able to do what I do around the world, this is my dream job and I love it. That being said, it’s also very important to me, damn it. Are you crazy? Of course, it’s important to me and my legacy. It’s important to both.”