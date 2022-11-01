Seth Rollins Debuts His New Look on WWE Raw and Fans Love It
Seth Rollins arrived for his match with Austin Theory on this week's Monday Night Raw looking noticeably different, adding blonde back into his hair. Fans immediately reacted to the change, pointing out how it was called back to his days with the blonde streak in his hair during his days as a member of The Shield. Meanwhile, others saw it as a sign that WWE might finally be turning him back into a babyface, something he hasn't been since late 2019 but has flirted with as his popularity has increased over the past year.
Check out some of the reactions below and let us know what you think in the comments! Rollins recently won the United States Championship to become the second man in WWE history (in its current format) to become a two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion.
As Seen at Sheamus' Wedding
prevnext
Seth Rollins has brought the blonde back 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4pegjD3OSw— Wrestlelamia.co.uk (@wrestlelamia) October 30, 2022
Hints Were Made
October 28, 2022prevnext
Stunning
prevnext
Blonde hair Seth Rollins pic.twitter.com/ExSQSuL7dU— Santana’s birthday November 17th 🥳🎂 (@FullardSantana) November 1, 2022
Fabulous
November 1, 2022prevnext
Best Seth
prevnext
Blonde @WWERollins >#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zdmWL09jyb— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 1, 2022
He's Loving It
prevnext
Blonde Seth Rollins!! #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/xCKe79pTpc— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) November 1, 2022
Baddie
prev
Seth Rollins looks like a whole baddie with the blonde— iBeast (@ibeastIess) November 1, 2022