WWE and AEW Stars Reunite for Sheamus' Wedding Photo, Seth Rollins Reveals New Look

During last night's SmackDown Michael Cole revealed that Sheamus was recovering from the painful attack by The Bloodline last week and thus will miss some time on WWE TV. While that is the kayfabe reason for his absence, the real reason is that Sheamus was taking time away to get married to his now wife Isabella, and a host of WWE and AEW stars gathered to celebrate their friend's big day. Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Miro, CJ Perry, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sara Amato all took a photo together, which you can find below, and you can also see Rollins' new look. Congratulations to the amazing couple!

Perry shared the photo on social media, and she added the caption "Best time ever at @WWESheamus & Isabella's wedding seeing our wrestling family 💚💚💚 !!!!! @ToBeMiro @BeckyLynchWWE @WWERollins @ClaudioCSRO @WWESaraAmato"

Sheamus has been on a stellar run as of late, producing some exceptional matches alongside Butch and Ridge Holland against Imperium. Sheamus has also gone one on one against Gunther in two more superb match-ups, and while Butch and Holland have been feuding with The Bloodline over recent weeks, hopefully, the program between the Brutes and Imperium isn't over just yet.

Lynch is recovering from an injury and many hope to see her back in WWE soon, especially after she turned babyface and helped Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Rollins seems to be shifting his character again, though this could just be a look change and not a character change. He's been in a back-and-forth with Riddle and then he defeated Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship.

Over in AEW Castagnoli is part of the Blackpool Combat Club and has found himself at odds with Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society. That led to a match between Castagnoli and Jericho for the ROH World Championship, and Jericho was able to win. Miro last wrestled on AEW TV at All Out, which was a four-way match for the All-Atlantic Championship. Hopefully, fans get to see more of Miro in the ring soon.