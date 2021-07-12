WWE: Mattel Reveals Ultimate Edition Sgt. Slaughter

This year's Comic-Con@Home 2021 is set to kick off on July 23rd, and in celebration of the event, Mattel has revealed an exclusive figure that WWE fans are going to love. Mattel's WWE Ultimate Collection line delivers extensive articulation and a multitude of accessories to help bring these characters to life, and it doesn't get much more iconic than Sgt. Slaughter, who is the newest WWE legend to come to the line. Sgt. Slaughter not only comes with all the articulation you expect (over 30 points), but also comes with plenty of cool accessories and retro packaging that fans will love, and you can check out your first look at the new figure starting on the next slide.

Sgt. Slaughter will come with an alternate head portrait, swappable hands, and his trademark hat and jacket, both of which are removable. He also comes with retro-styled packaging perfectly fitting for the WWE legend.

The new figure will retail for $35, and you can pick it up on Mattel Creations on Thursday, July 22nd at 9 AM PST/12 PM EST. You can check out the official description below, and you can see all of the new images of Sgt. Slaughter starting on the next slide!

WWE Ultimate Edition Sgt. Slaughter:

- A-ten-hut! It’s the ultimate action figure of WWE® Sgt. Slaughter™ with an extra head, swappable hands, and authentic entrance gear in special collectors packaging.

- Featuring TrueFX™ life-like detailing and more than 30 points of articulation, Ultimate Sgt. Slaughter™ figure (approx. 6-in / 15.24-cm) can recreate everything from entrance poses to in-ring finishers for the ultimate WWE play-and-display experience.

- The WWE Sgt. Slaughter figure comes in nostalgic packaging that instantly transports fans back to the 80's golden era of WWE.

- Product will be for sale on Mattel Creations, Mattel’s collaboration and direct-to-consumer platform, on Thursday, July 22 at 9am PST / 12pm EST.

- SRP: $35

What do you think of Sgt. Slaughter? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!