WWE Fans Share Tributes For Shad Gaspard
The wrestling world is mourning the loss of Shad Gaspard, as the former WWE superstar was found early this morning after a long search by police and the fire department after he went missing while swimming at the Marina Del Rey Beach. Gaspard was swimming with his son when they were swept away by a riptide, and when lifeguards approached them, Gaspard told them to save his son first. Unfortunately, a large wave submerged him before they could get back to him, but his son is thankfully safe and sound because of his actions. That's one part of why fans are sharing memories and sweet tributes to Gaspard on social media, and you can find some of them starting on the next slide.
Gaspard's family shared a statement earlier today, thanking the first responders who saved Aryeh and did their best to save Shad, and you can read it in full below.
"We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad," the statement read. "Shad is a fighter, a warrior and a magical soul. We are hoping and praying for his safe return. As a family we thank you all for your concern and well wishes. Please continue to keep sending your positivity and prayers to our beloved Shad. . . The Entire Gaspard & Chittick Family."
Our thoughts are with the family at this incredibly difficult time, and you can see some of the kind words and sweet tributes fans are sending their way on the next slide.
A Man Defined
Shad sacrificed his own life to save his son in his final moments, and those actions and the man who put others before himself deserve to be celebrated.
The true character of a man is defined in his final moments and actions.@Shadbeast gave his life so that his son would live.
A man of honor. A man of integrity. A man deserving of everyone's respect.
Thank you for the life you lived. We will never forget.#RIPShadGaspard pic.twitter.com/dswHq0199q— The Legit Deadly (@TheLegitDeadly) May 20, 2020
"The true character of a man is defined in his final moments and actions.
@Shadbeast
gave his life so that his son would live.
A man of honor. A man of integrity. A man deserving of everyone's respect.
Thank you for the life you lived. We will never forget.
#RIPShadGaspard"
A Good Man
Whether you're talking to fans or Shad's former co-workers, everyone has nothing but kind words to say, and he'll be remembered as a truly good man.
Shad Gaspard risked hie life to save his 10 year old son. Shad will always be remembered a good man.#RIPShadGaspard ❤ pic.twitter.com/0JTIxI5TuB— Luis Hernandez (@JustLuisYT) May 20, 2020
"Shad Gaspard risked hie life to save his 10 year old son. Shad will always be remembered a good man.
#RIPShadGaspard ❤"
Always Smiling
Gaspard was previously featured in Sharknado 6, and the film's producer David Michael Latt had nothing but kind things to say about the time he spent working with him.
Woke up to tragic news. #ShadGaspard, who played Ali in #Sharknado 6 - died while saving his son in strong ocean current. Such a sweet man. Waited hours on set for a 2 minute shoot - with no complaints. Always smiling, joking. #RIP. Damn. pic.twitter.com/i2jzbKtKQW— David Michael Latt (@DavidMLatt) May 20, 2020
"Woke up to tragic news. #ShadGaspard, who played Ali in #Sharknado 6 - died while saving his son in strong ocean current. Such a sweet man. Waited hours on set for a 2 minute shoot - with no complaints. Always smiling, joking. #RIP. Damn."
Hoping For A Miracle
Fans were hoping for good news regarding Gaspard's disappearance, but unfortunately, that ended up not being the case, and our thoughts are with his family.
Damn was hoping Shad Gaspard was going to pull a miracle somehow. But R.I.P to a 🐐 and to a father saving his son 😭— ... (@elalbri) May 20, 2020
"Damn was hoping Shad Gaspard was going to pull a miracle somehow. But R.I.P to a Goat and to a father saving his son"
Thanks For The Memories
While fans are mourning the loss of Gaspard, they are also thanking him for the years of entertainment he provided them.
Rip @Shadbeast🥺🥺😢 Thanks for the memories & entertainment big man. You’re with the gods now🙏— TJ DA Prodigy (@ItsTJtime91) May 20, 2020
"Rip @Shadbeast Thanks for the memories & entertainment big man. You’re with the gods now"
Amazing Human
Gaspard is celebrated as a wonderful human, but he was also an amazing father, and he will be missed.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Shad Gaspard's family and friends. #RIPSHAD amazing human, amazing father.— Dynamic Age of Podcasting (@age_dynamic) May 20, 2020
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Shad Gaspard's family and friends. #RIPSHAD amazing human, amazing father."
Breaks My Heart
Gaspard had recently reunited with his former partner JTG in the indies to form Cryme Tyme, and many were hoping to see them back in a WWE ring eventually.
@Shadbeast dying breaks my heart. Cryme Tyme was one of my favorite new tag teams in the 2000s & when I heard that they reunited in the indies, I hoped one day I'd get to either watch them or see them make a come back on TV anywhere. I hoped there was a chance he survived... pic.twitter.com/y5QD5xF6Tl— CEO of the Coloful Fighters Community (@Mordexai0) May 20, 2020
"@Shadbeast dying breaks my heart. Cryme Tyme was one of my favorite new tag teams in the 2000s & when I heard that they reunited in the indies, I hoped one day I'd get to either watch them or see them make a come back on TV anywhere. I hoped there was a chance he survived..."
An Inspiration0comments
You'll hear that Gaspard is a hero and an inspiration a lot right now, but that doesn't make it any less true.
I know everyone will say this but is true. Shad Gaspard was a hero, an inspiration of a human being. You will be missed. #RIPShadGaspard ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xtkogk5AIj— BioEvil-KP (@BioEvil4) May 20, 2020
"I know everyone will say this but is true. Shad Gaspard was a hero, an inspiration of a human being. You will be missed. #RIPShadGaspard Red heart"
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.