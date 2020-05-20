WWE Fans Share Tributes For Shad Gaspard

The wrestling world is mourning the loss of Shad Gaspard, as the former WWE superstar was found early this morning after a long search by police and the fire department after he went missing while swimming at the Marina Del Rey Beach. Gaspard was swimming with his son when they were swept away by a riptide, and when lifeguards approached them, Gaspard told them to save his son first. Unfortunately, a large wave submerged him before they could get back to him, but his son is thankfully safe and sound because of his actions. That's one part of why fans are sharing memories and sweet tributes to Gaspard on social media, and you can find some of them starting on the next slide.

Gaspard's family shared a statement earlier today, thanking the first responders who saved Aryeh and did their best to save Shad, and you can read it in full below.

"We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad," the statement read. "Shad is a fighter, a warrior and a magical soul. We are hoping and praying for his safe return. As a family we thank you all for your concern and well wishes. Please continue to keep sending your positivity and prayers to our beloved Shad. . . The Entire Gaspard & Chittick Family."

Our thoughts are with the family at this incredibly difficult time, and you can see some of the kind words and sweet tributes fans are sending their way on the next slide.