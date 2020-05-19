Missing Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard's Family Releases New Statement

After two days of searching, the United States Coast Guard announced on Tuesday that it had ended its search for Shad Gaspard after the missing former WWE Superstar had been pulled out to sea at Marina del Rey in Venice Beach, California due to a riptide. Gaspard's family released a new statement regarding the situation on Tuesday, which read, "We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad.

"Shad is a fighter, a warrior and a magical soul," it continued. "We are hoping and praying for his safe return. As a family we thank you all for your concern and well wishes. Please continue to keep sending your positivity and prayers to our beloved Shad. The Entire Gaspard & Chittick Family."

Gaspard made his pro wrestling debut in 2003 and trained at Ohio Valley Wrestling back when it was the developmental territory for WWE. In 2006 he made the jump to WWE's main roster alongside JTG as the tag team Cryme Tyme. After briefly getting released in 2007, Gaspard would continue to work for the company until 2010. He continued to wrestle on the independent scene up through this past January while also working on his acting career.

Gaspard's filmography includes Get Hard, Brothers, Birds of Prey (performing stunts during action scenes), Big Time Rush, Key & Peele, From Dusk till Dawn: The Series and In The Cut.

Since the news first broke dozens of wrestlers have reached out on social media hoping for Gaspard's safe return.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.