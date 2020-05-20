WWE Superstars, Wrestlers Around the World Mourn the Death of Shad Gaspard

After disappearing on Sunday in Venice Beach, former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard was officially declared dead at the age of 39 after his body was recovered in Venice Beach early Monday morning. Gaspard was swimming with his 10-year-old son on Sunday afternoon at Marina del Rey when the pair were swept out to sea due to a riptide. Upon Gaspard's request, the rescue team was able to save his son but were unable to get to him before he was submereged by a large wave. Though he hadn't wrestled in the WWE since 2010, dozens of wrestlers from around the world offered their condolences to Gaspard's family as he was remembered fondly for being a loyal friend.

Check out some of the wrestlers' reactions in the list below.