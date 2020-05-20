WWE Superstars, Wrestlers Around the World Mourn the Death of Shad Gaspard
After disappearing on Sunday in Venice Beach, former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard was officially declared dead at the age of 39 after his body was recovered in Venice Beach early Monday morning. Gaspard was swimming with his 10-year-old son on Sunday afternoon at Marina del Rey when the pair were swept out to sea due to a riptide. Upon Gaspard's request, the rescue team was able to save his son but were unable to get to him before he was submereged by a large wave. Though he hadn't wrestled in the WWE since 2010, dozens of wrestlers from around the world offered their condolences to Gaspard's family as he was remembered fondly for being a loyal friend.
Check out some of the wrestlers' reactions in the list below.
Triple H
I join fans around the world as we remember Shad Gaspard as a beloved performer and a caring father. In absolutely tragic circumstances, please keep his loved ones in your thoughts. https://t.co/JibfmJJMcC— Triple H (@TripleH) May 20, 2020
Natalya
The world has lost a wonderful human being. Shad Gaspard was a true HERO in every sense of the word. I’m keeping his family and loved ones in my prayers right now. We love you, Shad. pic.twitter.com/JaX6Ebk9LF— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) May 20, 2020
Triple H
My prayers and hope for Shad Gaspard’s wife, son and family during this unthinkable time. Man, this is a tough one. A really tough one.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 20, 2020
Great guy.
EC3
Goodbye, my friend.— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 20, 2020
My thoughts are with Shad’s family. I can’t fathom their loss.
Zelina Vega
#RIPSHAD 🙏🏽 I didn’t know Shad very well, but from the interactions we did have he was always such a kind, sweet human being. Rest In Peace & Power Hero. #Beast pic.twitter.com/Y82uTwjTP3— Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) May 20, 2020
Montez Ford
May 20, 2020
Sasha Banks
Sending my love and prayers to Shad loved ones during this time. #RIPShadGaspard— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 20, 2020
Karl Anderson
Just gave him a #BrotherHug at Staples Center last time we were in town..— Karl Anderson (@MachineGunKA) May 20, 2020
Being a father, I feel deeply for his family n friends.
Fuck the heat, love each other.
Rest Easy #GoodBrother , Shad.
Titus O'Neil
My Love, Thoughts, Prayers and Support Go out to The Family of Shad Gaspard. Nothing will ever Fix the loss of a loved one. As a Universe We owe it to ourselves and to others to Be a Positive Light in this world as long as we can Because Nothing is Ever Guaranteed. #RIPSHAD ❤️🙏🏿— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) May 20, 2020
Renee Young
#RIPShadGaspard 🙏🏻❤️— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) May 20, 2020
Apollo Crews
May 20, 2020
Naomi
My heart is heavy praying for the entire Gaspard’s family pic.twitter.com/3VGbptAHbn— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) May 20, 2020
Cedric Alexander
May 20, 2020
Cody Rhodes
Never got the pleasure to know Shad too well personally, but I did have the opportunity to wrestle him countless times. He was beyond motivated and as a giant, took precautions to protect folks in the ring. I’m saddened by his passing, his last moments were as an undeniable hero. pic.twitter.com/D8K5NpDxzb— Cody (@CodyRhodes) May 20, 2020
MVP
View this post on Instagram
Matt Cardona
#RIPShadGaspard. I’ve known Shad for over 10 years. We weren’t close...but everytime I’d see him, he would have a huge smile on his face and make me feel like we were. My thoughts are with his family.— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 20, 2020
The Bella Twins
RIP Shad ❤️🙏🏼 You truly have a magical soul. Always made everyone laugh and smile. You will be so missed by so many. You are truly a superhero, forever and always. So many thoughts, prayers, love and light to his family.— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) May 20, 2020
❤️N https://t.co/12di0lrcpS
