WWE Has Been Shattering Records Since Returning to Touring

WWE had to make a bevy of changes in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, with one of the most notable being that the wrestling organization had to almost completely eliminate audiences when it came to Raw, Smackdown, and the various Pay-Per-View events throughout the year. During the second quarter financial earnings call, World Wrestling Entertainment shared the news that it seems as if fans have been dying to see their favorite wrestlers in the flesh once again as shows have sold out and merchandise sales have been skyrocketing with audiences spending their money to support the organization.

During the WWE's recent appearance in Houston, Texas, the show had sold out completely, with the merchandise sales up apparently over fifty percent since the last time that the professional wrestling organization had been in town. In tandem with this recent Smackdown in Houston, the Money In The Bank PPV almost sold nearly one hundred percent higher when it came to merchandise sales, which was apparently also bolstered by the return of John Cena, who appeared in a last-minute appearance and challenged Roman Reigns with a match that will determine if Reigns will hold onto the Universal Championship or if Cena will become the new champ.

(Photo: WWE)

Merchandise sales were also greater in both Dallas and Cleveland shows, marked as the highest for each venue when it comes to the WWE. On top of these sales, the call also had Nick Kahn explaining that WWE's involvement in the Rolling Loud Festival helped to bolster merchandise sales with a younger crowd.

Vince McMahon also took the opportunity to note that this upcoming SummerSlam will be planned as the "biggest SummerSlam in the show's history," which is definitely a big boast considering the previous entries for World Wrestling Entertainment over the decades. SummerSlam this year is set to take place on August 21st at the Allegiant Stadium in las Vegas, with most of the card still up in the air, though there have been rumors that Cena will face off against Reigns, Bobby Lashley will battle against Goldberg, and many others. Currently, the one match that is seemingly confirmed is Nikki ASH, Rhea Ripley, and Charlotte Flair battling against one another in a Triple Threat Match to determine who will be the WWE Raw Women's Champion.

What do you think of these newly released stats for the WWE?