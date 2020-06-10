Shawn Michaels Reportedly Involved in Heated Debate Backstage at NXT TakeOver: In Your House

A backstage incident reportedly took place before the cameras started rolling on NXT TakeOver: In Your House this past Sunday, as Shawn Michaels reportedly got into a verbal altercation with an unnamed producer. Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reports the producer made the comment that everyone gets treated equally in the United States, referencing the death of George Floyd and the ongoing protests against racial inequality and police brutality. Michaels took great issue with that statement and angrily argued that systemic racism and racial inequality were real.

Apparently most of the wrestlers didn't see the incident happen, and Michaels and the producer were able to work together on the show without any further mishaps.

Meanwhile Triple H opened his media conference call on Thursday by offering his condolences to the family of George Floyd, as well as the numerous other families who had been victims of police brutality. According to NXT wrestler AJ Francis, "The Game" reached out to wrestlers and offered to have a conversation with them regarding current events and the Black Lives Matter movement. He reportedly held a talent meeting after the show that was said to be emotional and uplifting.

"While somebody out here snitchin to these dirt sheets about everything, somebody need to snitch that @TripleH came & told us all that if we today, tomorrow or ever want to talk to him about our feelings on #BlackLivesMatter he wants to have that convo #NXTTakeOver #InYourHouse," Francis wrote.

Check out the full results from NXT TakeOver: In Your House below:

Tegan Nox, Mia Yim and Shotzi Blackheart def. Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez and Candice LeRae

Finn Balor def. Damian Priest

NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee def. Johnny Gargano

NXT Championship: Adam Cole def. Velveteen Dream (Backlot Brawl Match)

Karrion Kross def. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai def. Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley

WWE returns to pay-per-view this Sunday with the Backlash pay-per-view. Check out the card below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz & John Morrison

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. Andrade

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Nia Jax

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.