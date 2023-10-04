WWE Shockingly Crowns New NXT North American Champion

WWE's Trick Williams was able to defeat Dominik Mysterio at NXT No Mercy to become the new NXT North American Champion, though his friend Carmelo Hayes wasn't able to retain his NXT Championship. That led to some discord between the two tonight, and Williams turned down Hayes' help in his match against Dominik Mysterio later in the night, which would be a rematch for the Title. That turned out to be a mistake, as Mysterio would end up getting the help of not just Rhea Ripley, but also the rest of Judgement Day, including Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and JD McDonagh. Williams fought through most of it, but ultimately fell once Balor hit him in the head with one of his Championship belts, and that allowed Mysterio to get the win and reclaim the NXT North American Championship.

Mysterio went right after Williams, and the bell hadn't even finished sounding yet before Mysterio stomped on the Champion and knocked him to the mat. Williams then knocked down Mysterio with a tackle and then hit a huge uppercut after a dropkick. Mysterio went to Ripley's side to regroup a little, and Ripley was giving Mysterio some advice before he approached the mat again. Williams knocked Mysterio down with a back elbow and then put him in a chin lock. Williams was then distracted by Finn Balor and Damian Priest, and Mysterio slammed Williams down on his back. The entire Judgement Day was ringside, and Mysterio kept hitting Williams with strikes and kicks. Mysterio then hit a shoulder tackle and went for the cover, but then Williams kicked out.

Williams fought back but Mysterio countered and threw Williams into the corner turnbuckle. Then Mysterio did the same thing again into the opposite corner, and he followed it up with stomps to the chest before doing some taunting of the crowd. Mysterio slammed into Williams and went for the cover, but Williams kicked out.

Mysterio put his leg on Williams, shoving him against the ropes while Ripley taunted the Champion. Mysterio stomped on Williams three more times before taunting the crowd some more, and then he went for the Three Amigos. Mysterio connected on two of them but Williams reversed the last one into a neckbreaker, halting the momentum of the challenger.

Williams hit Mysterio with big punches and a huge uppercut and then knocked him over with a big boot. Williams then slammed Mysterio down but ate a superkick, only to catch Mysterio and slam him down. Williams then lifted Mysterio and slammed him down into a cover, but Mysterio kicked out. Ripley threw in the Title and distracted the referee, and Mysterio slammed Williams' face down onto the Title before going for a pin, but Williams managed to kick out.

Mysterio went for a cover again but Williams kicked out, and then Mysterio kept up the attack on the Champion. Mysterio then set up Williams for the 619 and he hit it. Mysterio went up top and went for the splash, but Williams got his knees up. Williams hit the jumping knee strike but then JD McDonagh got in there and Williams knocked him down. Damian slid the briefcase to Dominik and the referee went to confront him, but then Balor hit Williams with his Title and that left Williams vulnerable for a splash from Mysterio. Mysterio hit the Splash and got the pin and the win, becoming NXT North American Champion once again.