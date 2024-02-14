WWE Shockingly Crowns New NXT Tag Team Champions

After a thrilling 2024 edition of WWE NXT's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, it was the relatively new team of Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker standing tall at the very end. The two superstars earned a Title shot at the NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D'Angelo and Stacks, and that battle took place during tonight's NXT. D'Angelo and Stacks are a well-oiled machine these days, and they came close to victory several times. Unfortunately for them, Corbin and Breakker's genuine hunger for Title gold was too much to overcome, so while The Family fought valiantly, Corbin and Breakker would take them down just long enough to walk away as the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

D'Angelo started in the ring with Breakker, who knocked the Don of NXT down to the mat early. D'Angelo turned things around and knocked Breakker to the mat and stopped his momentum entirely, and then teamed up with Stacks to keep the superstar off his feet. Breakker was able to turn t things around and tag in Corbin, but despite knocking Stacks out of the ring, D'Angelo and Stacks regained control and had both Breakker and Corbin reeling in opposite corners of the ring.

Corbin knocked Stacks off the ring apron and then got D'Angelo in his corner, with Breakker tagging in. Stacks was able to knock Corbin down but then Stacks got slammed to the mat, though D'Angelo hit a huge slam on Breakker to even things out.

Corbin and Stacks took over for their respective teams and Corbin was able to shift momentum once again, hitting a Deep Six on Stacks for a near fall. Stacks got back into it with a big move that allowed him to tag D'Angelo in, but Breakker tagged in as well. D'Angelo went on a tear, but Breakker caught him with a punch to the face, only for D'Angelo to catch Breakker in mid-air and slam him down.

Stacks brought down Breakker for a cover attempt, but Breakker kicked out. Corbin then came in and hit a huge slam on Stacks, and Breakker followed up with one of his own, but Stacks kicked out. Stacks recovered from a close call and tagged in the Don, but Corbin and Breakker hit a vicious combo that almost left D'Angelo pinned. Then everyone ended up getting knocked out of the ring and to the floor.

The Family then smashed Breakker through the announce table, shattering it in the process. D'Angelo threw Breakker back into the ring and pinned him, but Corbin broke it up at the very last minute. Stacks kicked Corbin and then tagged in, but Corbin got back on his feet. Corbin hit End of Days on Stacks but D'Angelo knocked him down before he could go for the pin.

Breakker then came in and hit the spear on Stacks, and he got the pin and the win. Breakker and Corbin, the Wolf Dogs officially, are now the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

