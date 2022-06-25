WWE's Shotzi Earns Spot in Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on SmackDown

The second of two Money in the Bank qualifying matches took place during the second hour of WWE SmackDown, this one for the Women's Ladder Match. The match-up would have Shotzi facing Tamina for the second to last spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and this was a change to the previously announced match, as Shotzi was scheduled to face Aliyah as of last week. Shotzi and Tamina exchanged near falls several times, and Shotzi almost found herself pinned after her foot came off the bottom rope during a cover attempt, but Shotzi was able to finish the job and pin the Raw superstar to secure her spot at Money in the Bank.

At the start of the match, Shotzi jumped on Tamina's back and went for a headlock but Tamina wasn't even phased, grabbing her hair and throwing her down onto the mat. Tamina slammed into Shotzi and then threw her across the ring, and then she hit a power slam into a cover but Shotzi kicked out. Tamina propped Shotzi on the top rope but Shotzi fought back and locked her legs around Tamina's neck and used the top rope as leverage.

Shotzi capitalized, charging into Tamina and then going up top but she didn't connect and her head met Tamina's boot, but Shotzi broke up the pin attempt by getting her foot on the bottom rope. Shotzi dodged another charge and Tamina ran into the post, and then she hit her finisher and that was enough for the pin and the win.

Shotzi now joins Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Asuka in the match, with one more person joining the lineup before Saturday's event. You can find the confirmed lineup for Money in the Bank below.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Lacey Evans vs Liv Morgan vs Alexa Bliss vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Asuka and TBD

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs Omos vs Sami Zayn vs TBD

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Rhea Ripley

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs Natalya

Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits

United States Championship Match: Theory (C) vs Bobby Lashley

