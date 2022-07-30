WWE SmackDown Fans Thrilled to see Return of Max Dupri

Tonight's WWE SmackDown featured several intriguing surprises, including the welcome return of a fan favorite star. That would be Max Dupri, aka LA Knight, aka Shaun Ricker, who was reintroduced on SmackDown as Dupri, the owner of a model agency called Maximum Male Models. Then last week Sofia Cromwell was introduced as Maxxine Dupri, Max's sister, but she made her debut without Max. Then a report came out that there had been some conflicts backstage and Vince McMahon pulled Max from the group, with Maxxine taking his place. That's why it was surprising to see Max back on WWE TV tonight during the MMM segment, standing alongside Maxxine, and fans were thrilled to see Max back on their TV screens.

As you can see in some of the reactions on the next slides, fans just love Ricker in whatever character he currently portrays, and they're just happy to have him back in the mix. Granted, there are many who would have loved to see Triple H bring back Richer as LA Knight as opposed to Dupri, and while I would love that as well, I'm just glad to have him back in the mix at all.

It remains to be seen what the storyline featuring these two will be, as we have yet to actually see Ma.ce and Man.soor take on opponents in the ring. Still, the group is infinitely better and more interesting with Max involved, and hopefully, we'll get some clarity on the overall storyline with this faction soon.

You can check out some of the reactions flying in on the next slides, and let us know what you thought of Max's return in the comments!