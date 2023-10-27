WWE SmackDown Preview: Crown Jewel Hype, John Cena Appears, Contract Signing

WWE is making its final stops before WWE Crown Jewel. First introduced in Fall 2018, WWE Crown Jewel operated as WWE's flagship premium live event from Saudi Arabia, although early editions went through in almost a non-canon capacity. The first WWE Crown Jewel was infamously headlined by D-Generation X taking on the Brothers of Destruction. Since then, WWE Crown Jewel has become one of WWE's more crucial B-shows, as feuds like "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins and Edge vs. Seth Rollins both had their culminating bouts in Saudi Arabia. This year's WWE Crown Jewel is once again upping the ante, and tonight's WWE SmackDown will give fans a taste of what to expect.

Roman Reigns and LA Knight's Contract Signing

(Photo: WWE)

The megastar is getting his moment.

After months of ground-swelling momentum, LA Knight is getting his long-awaited main event push. This began at WWE SummerSlam when the former Impact World Champion got his first major premium live event victory and continued with a W over The Miz and a significant endorsement from John Cena.

Cena's endorsement led to Knight challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Tonight, Knight and Reigns make it official when they sign the WWE Crown Jewel contract.

LWO's Bad Blood With New-Look Hurt Business Continues

(Photo: WWE)

Bobby Lashley has backup again.

Earlier this fall, The All-Mighty courted the Street Profits to join him for a new faction. While this faction has yet to be given a name, the trio are reminiscent of Lashley's former stable, The Hurt Business. Lashley, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have spent the past couple of weeks feuding with Latino World Order, losing to the trio of Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar and a returning Carlito at WWE Fastlane.

Lashley and the Profits will look to get back on track tonight when they take on Mysterio and Escobar in tag action.

Advertised Stars Without Announced Segments

(Photo: WWE)

While only two segments have been announced for tonight's WWE SmackDown, a number of top stars are advertised to appear on the broadcast. John Cena, Charlotte Flair, Sheamus, AJ Styles, and WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY will all pop up in some capacity.

WWE SmackDown goes down at 8 PM ET on FOX.

You can check out the announced card below...