WWE SmackDown Star is Recruiting Top Free Agent to WWE

Karrion Kross may be a relatively new face to WWE audiences, but the heavyweight has been a staple of the professional wrestling industry for nearly a decade. The former Killer Kross made a name for himself in Lucha Underground and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide before calling Impact Wrestling home in 2018. He would frequent the independent circuit during the late 2010s before ultimately landing with WWE in 2020. His run started off white hot, dominating NXT fan-favorite Tommaso Ciampa and winning the NXT Championship just two months later. Kross has yet to find his footing in his current WWE run, but that could change if an old friend comes into the fold.

Karrion Kross Recruits Sami Callihan

Karrion Kross wants to bring Sami Callihan to WWE.

Taking to Twitter, Kross shared an image of himself holding the REVOLVER Championship, the top prize in Callihan's The Wrestling Revolver promotion.

"I held this title proudly Sami. You always brought out the most vicious side of me – which always took me to my next level," Kross wrote. "I heard you're a free agent now. Let me return the favor and open a door for you that you once opened for me."

I held this title proudly Sami.

You always brought out the most vicious side of me- which always took me to my next level.



I heard you’re a free agent now.

Let me return the favor and open a door for you that you once opened for me.



⏳ @TheSamiCallihan pic.twitter.com/JqRr8AA1WY — Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) October 20, 2023

Callihan became a free agent at the end of September. He had spent the past six years in Impact Wrestling, cementing himself as one of the company's top stars.

"We are on extremely good terms. I'm not one to come say, 'You know what, screw you. You're a piece of s--t. I'm gonna bury your company.' I would never do that," Callihan said regarding his exit from Impact. "We could not come to an agreement on what I need to be paid to stay because I believed I offered more than what was really happening. We just could not come to terms. I think both parties thought we were gonna figure out something, but when push came to shove, it just didn't work out."

Callihan is no stranger to the WWE system. He spent three years in NXT as Solomon Crowe, a hacker character that wrestled the likes of CJ Parker (AEW's Juice Robinson) and Xavier Woods. Callihan would request his release in late 2015 and return to the independent circuit.

As evident by WWE's signing of Jade Cargill, the company-wide hiring freeze that prevented WWE from having a chance at landing top free agents like Jay White and Tama Tonga earlier this year is now over.