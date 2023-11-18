WWE SmackDown Reveals Becky Lynch as Last Member of Survivor Series Women's War Games Match

WWE got tonight's SmackDown started with new and improved Damage CTRL, which now includes Kairi Sane and Asuka, but Damage CTRL would have a role to play throughout the entire episode. That's because during their segment IYO SKY revealed that the group was going to compete at Survivor Series in the Women's War Games match, and they would be facing Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi, but that team needed one more member. They would search for one the entire night, but Damage CTRl kept taking them out one by one, and that led to the final reveal that The Man Becky Lynch would take that spot and compete at War Games.

Early on in the episode Belair, Shotzi, and Flari all met to try and figure out who would be their fourth, and Belair told Flair that she might know someone who could take that spot. Flair said she would think about it, and Belair would go out and try to recruit a fourth member, starting with Michin. Michin would say yes and shake hands with Belair, but later on, Damage CTRL attacked her to keep that from happening.

Belair would then meet with Zelina Vega, and she seemed to agree to take that spot too. Unfortunately, the same thing happened to Vega, as Damage CTRL would roll through backstage like a tornado and take her out. That caused Belair to push Flair to make a call, and Flair did make that call but wasn't sure if it would end up working out.

The group had to head to the ring and tell Aldis who the person would be, Flair teased the call she made by saying "I know a thing or two about turning on a best friend, and there's a thin line between love and hate. If we're going to war, there's only one person I want on our side."

Damage CTRL's music hit and the whole group came out to gloat. Bayley said Flair was bluffing because they had already taken out everyone that would possibly team up with Flair, Shotzi, and Belair, and the group headed to the ring to surround them. That's when the crowd started to get loud and react, and running up to join the babyface group was The Man Becky Lynch. Then a big brawl started and took things out to the floor and all over, and now Damage CTRL will have an even fight on their hands at Survivor Series.

WWE Survivor Series War Games Card:

Men's War Games Match: Judgement Day's Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh vs Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn

Women's War Games Match: Damage CTRL's Bayley, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka vs Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs Zoey Stark

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs The Miz

Carlito vs Santos Escobar

