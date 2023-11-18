WWE's Asuka Officially Joins Damage CTRL on SmackDown, Women's War Games Match Revealed

WWE Survivor Series is just over a week away, and one of the biggest matches on the card solidified during tonight's opening segment on WWE SmackDown. After last week's surprise alliance between Damage CTRL and Asuka, the powerhouse group came out to the ring and addressed their status. Bayley would officially make Asuka a member of the group, and then IYO SKY revealed that the group was going to battle it out with Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi in a War Games match at Survivor Series, though they would have to find one more member of the team to make it an even four on four.

After Damage CTRL got in the ring, SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka would all have a laugh at something that Bayley couldn't understand, though she did her best to try and go along with it. Dakota Kai put her mind at ease, telling her they were saying that Asuka isn't actually part of the group officially yet.

Bayley then did the honors, getting down on one knee with a Damage CTRL shirt and saying, "Asuka, will you join Damage CTRL? We'll put you on the shirts I swear!" After a moment or two, Asuka grabbed the shirt and celebrated, but before things went further, Kai revealed that SKY did say one other thing.

Kai revealed that SKY had the new and improved Damage CTRL set to battle it out in the Women's War Games match, and Bayley quickly pivoted and agreed that it was a great idea. It was then revealed that the group would face Shotzi, Belair, and Flair, but there was one more member that needed to be added to the team to make those teams even.

Shotzi didn't wait however to get things started, as she jumped up on the turnbuckle and attacked Damage CTRL. Then Belair and Flair both ran down to the ring and jumped in the fray, but soon the numbers game overwhelmed them, and Damage CTRL cleared the ring.

In a later backstage segment, Belair and Flair tried to calm Shotzi down, and they said the group would get their receipt at Survivor Series. Belair then told Flair they needed a fourth member and that Flair knew someone who might be able to help. Flair said she'd think about it, and then Nick Aldis came into the picture to tell them he needed that fourth member of the team before the end of tonight's episode.

WWE Survivor Series War Games Card:

Men's War Games Match: Judgement Day's Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh vs Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn

Women's War Games Match: Damage CTRL's Bayley, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka vs Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and TBD

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs Zoey Stark

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs The Miz

