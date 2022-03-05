WWE SmackDown Reveals Pat McAfee’s WrestleMania Opponent

Pat McAfee got the WWE Universe buzzing after an immensely entertaining interview with Vince McMahon on his show, the first live interview that McMahon had done in 15 years. During the interview, McMahon surprised McAfee by asking him if he wanted to get in the ring at WrestleMania 38, and McAfee was game. McMahon said they would find him a quality opponent for the big match, and tonight on SmackDown we found out who McAfee would be facing. At one point Austin Theory came out to the ring and got in McAfee’s face, and after he talked about McAfee and McMahon a bit, he revealed he was his opponent.

Theory started throwing around some threats, saying “What are you going to do when your mouth is wired shut and you have to eat breakfast lunch and dinner through a straw?” McAfee without missing a beat responded, “Like Kanye?”

Theory then said “I’m your opponent at WrestleMania, and I’m going to beat you to a pulp. Then Theory hit McAfee, knocking his headset off, and pointed to the WrestleMania sign. McAfee then got up on the announcer’s table and called him a little b****. Theory then walked away and took some selfies.

McAfee then said he didn’t know who he was, and got his headset back on. McAfee then looked at Michael Cole and said “Who is that first of all little boy, smack me I’m the face. You’re a horrible person, McMahon told me. We have all of Miami, who doesn’t know who that guy is, smack me in the face.”

It would seem that McAfee will face Theory in the ring at WrestleMania, and those who have watched NXT know that McAfee will come prepared and has already impressed in the ring against Adam Cole and Undisputed ERA. Meanwhile, Theory has also had some great matches as part of The Way.

This fits perfectly with Theory’s current gig as McMahon’s protege, and we will be interested to see how this feud plays out on the SmackDown’s leading to WrestleMania.

