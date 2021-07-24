WWE: Toni Storm Debuts on SmackDown

✖

After several weeks of teases, Toni Storm finally debuted on SmackDown, and her first match was against none other than Zelina Vega. Storm got a nice reaction from the crowd as the bell rang but it was actually Vega who looked strong as the match started. Vega looked in control for most of the match, and it was a headbutt from Storm that really started Storm's momentum. After some back and forth Storm picked up some speed and went to work, dishing out some punishment in the corner and then via a big suplex into a pin, but Vega kicked out.

Vega was still in it, almost getting a pin in one slick sequence, but Storm would gain the advantage and after a fast-paced exchange would hit Vega with the Storm One, and that was all she wrote for Vega.

Storm ONE! 🤘⚡️ Toni Storm picks up the win in her #SmackDown debut! pic.twitter.com/rNkEJLI7QS — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2021

This is a great start for Storm in her journey on the Blue Brand, and hopefully, it's the first of many wins to come.

After some time away Storm made her big return to NXT late last year, being teased at the same TakeOver that Ember Moon made her triumphant return during. Storm initially returned as a babyface, but that was short-lived, and she really hit her stride again as a heel.

Combined with Nox and Blackheart, the SmackDown Women's Division just got a much-needed upgrade, as recent talent cuts left the Women's roster. on the blue brand pretty thin. Now there is some new blood in the mix, and Blackheart is one of the recent NXT stars that had dark matches before SmackDown recently. That group also included Karrion Kross, who made his Raw debut on this past week's Monday Night Raw.

