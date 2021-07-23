Former WWE Star Mojo Rawley Appears in Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Trailer

✖

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins dropped a new trailer on Monday, opening with a fight scene involving the titular Snake Eyes (played by Henry Golding). But WWE fans will undoubtedly recognize his opponent, played by former WWE star Mojo Rawley (real name Dean Muhtadi). Muhtadi took to Twitter to retweet the trailer, writing, "As the master of Hype, I can tell you this one breaks the Hype Scale!!!! @SnakeEyesMovie is on a new level!" This film will mark Muhtadi's first major acting role outside of professional wrestling.

Muhtadi was one of the 10 wrestlers cut by WWE back on April 15, bringing his nine-year run with WWE to a close. He wrapped his career as a former Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner (taking home the trophy at WrestleMania 33) and a seven-time 24/7 Champion.

Golding spoke with ComicBook prior to the trailer's release, revealing what kind of journey the character will take before becoming the iconic swordsman. The film is set to release in theaters on July 23.

"We see Snake Eyes becoming the guy that we all know, the sword master, the ninja, but to be that guy, he's got to go through a lot of tough lessons," Golding said. "He's got to get hit and keep picking himself up. But the actions is nonstop. We get to a stage, where in the final sort of act, we're on a ticking clock. And all our heroes are trying to converge to defeat whatever it is that we're coming up against."

"After this movie, we find ourselves yearning and wanting more. We want to see how this story unfolds," he later added. "So all I can say is that I want to see this story to the end, and I don't think it will even end at that point, because there's just so much more that we can explore. And we got to think that this is such a macro view of an entire universe from the GI Joe. This is one origin story. We have so many that can be told and one aspect of one little corner of the space. So the possibilities are endless, but I can tell you where I want this to go. We at least have three of these films to look forward, to make sure that he gets the story that he deserves."