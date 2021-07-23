New Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins Trailer Released

✖

A new era for the G.I. Joe universe has officially begun. On Monday, Paramount Pictures released the first full trailer for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, a live-action film that is coming to theaters later this summer. The film will provide a rebooted take on the beloved action franchise, with Henry Golding stepping into the titular assassin role. After surprising fans with a teaser trailer during last month's MTV Movie and TV Awards, the trailer provides an even more comprehensive look at the film, which you can check out below.

"It's mind-blowing," Golding previously told ComicBook.com of being cast as Snake Eyes. "It's a character that we've all loved, that we've all pretended to be on the playground. We've all snuck around the kitchen closet, waiting to jump out at our brothers and sisters. It's amazing to think that we're gonna have a new generation of kids fighting to be Storm Shadow or Snake Eyes on the playground, and I love that idea. I truly believe that how Paramount has really focused on one character to build out the universe is the correct way. We need the groundwork. We need the structural integrity to build something awesome. And I think, with Robert Schwentke helming as director, he's given this cinephile feel to this film. It's not just an ordinary action film. There's so much heart, there's so much information that's sort of given to you in breadcrumbs that you're just left yearning for more."

Discover what hides behind the mask. Watch the 💥action-packed💥 NEW trailer for #SnakeEyes. Experience the movie on the big screen - Only in theatres July 23. ❤️ this tweet to be the FIRST to receive exclusive artwork with #ClassifiedDrops notifications until opening day! pic.twitter.com/B5RKtp3Y6z — Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) June 21, 2021

Directed by Robert Schwentke (The Divergent Series) Snake Eyes stars Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) in the titular role, with Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) as Scarlett, Ursula Corbero (La casa de papel) as The Baroness, Iko Uwais (The Raid) as Hard Master, with Andrew Koji (Warrior) as Storm Shadow, and Steve Allerick as Snake Eyes' father. Haruka Abe (Emerald City) has been cast in the film as well.

"In this film, we pay homage to the classic lore that is G.I. Joe," Golding explained to ComicBook.com. "But, of course, we updated it, together with Larry Hama, and created a brand-new start to the G.I. Joe universe."

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is set to be released in theaters on July 23rd.