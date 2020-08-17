WWE Star Sonya Deville Updates Fans After Alleged Stalker's Failed Kidnapping Attempt

✖

WWE star Sonya Deville has shared an update with fans after an alleged stalker failed in their attempt to kidnap the star. According to the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office (via the Tampa Bay Times), a South Carolina man had been stalking Deville (real name Daria Berenato) online for years, but had never met her in person. Per their report, this South Carolina man had been planning the abduction for eight months before being arrested and charged with h aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief. Deville took to Twitter to update fans on how the star has been doing during this ordeal.

Confirming that everyone is indeed safe, Deville thanked fans and the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office with the following statement, "Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for their response and assistance."

Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for their response and assistance. 🖤 — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 17, 2020

24 year old Phillip A. Thomas, from South Carolina, had allegedly been planning to abduct Sonya Deville for eight months. The Sheriff's Office revealed that Thomas had parked at a nearby church before walking his way toward Deville's home. He then cut a hole in the patio screen and waited there on the patio for three to four hours while watching through the windows. After 3:00 AM local time, Thomas had attempted to enter the home and set off the alarm by opening a sliding glass door.

Deville had then allegedly spotted Thomas, per the report, and upon calling 911 left the area. When authorities arrived, Thomas had remained in the house with a "knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, mace" and other items he planned to use in the abduction. Now being held without bail, the Hillsborough Sherriff's Office noted that Thomas had been following Deville on social media for years before the abduction attempt, “Our deputies are unveiling the suspect’s disturbing obsession with this homeowner who he had never met, but stalked on social media for years,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said, “It’s frightening to think of all the ways this incident could have played out had the home alarm not gone off and alerted the homeowner of an intruder.”

