Man Arrested for Allegedly Attempting to Kidnap WWE Star Sonya Deville

Twenty-four-year-old South Carolina man Phillip Thomas was arrested on Sunday morning by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department for allegedly trying to break into the home of and kidnap WWE Superstar Sonya Deville, real name Daria Berenato. According to the Sheriff's office, Thomas had been planning to abduction for roughly eight months and had been stalking Deville on social media. He waited at Deville's property for roughly four hours and cut a hole in her patio screen to wait for her to go to sleep just before 3 a.m. local time. He activated the security alarm when he attempted to enter the house and was spotted by Deville as he ran to a car.

Thomas was charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary, attempted armed kidnapping and criminal mischief. When police arrived he was still on the property and had "a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, mace and other items" on his person. He is currently being held without bail.

"Our deputies are unveiling the suspect's disturbing obsession with this homeowner who he had never met, but stalked on social media for years," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the news release via the Tampa Bay Times. "It's frightening to think of all the ways this incident could have played out had the home alarm not gone off and alerted the homeowner of an intruder."

On television, Deville has been locked in a feud with her real-life best friend Mandy Rose. It was announced this week that the two would compete in a Hair vs. Hair match at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view.

"I mean, it's really not about winning anymore, because I already know I'm better than Mandy in the ring," Deville said in a interview with ComicBook earlier this week. "It's about getting rid of her. I don't, I don't want her in the division. I don't want her anywhere near me. She's been like a thorn in my side for the last five years, and I'm so sick, to be honest, I'm sick of hearing her name, even in this interview right now, it's annoying me. I don't want to hear Mandy Rose's name anymore. It's Sonya Deville's time. I'm the star now."

