WWE Star Possibly Injured at Tapings

Tonight’s WWE NXT was proceeded by a taping of 205 Live, and it seems that an injury might have taken place during a match. Saurav was set to make his return to the ring against Odyssey Jones, and things got started well enough, but according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the match was stopped due to Jones suffering an apparent injury. He was then helped to the back, and while we don’t have any other details at the moment, we’re wishing Jones the best. Hopefully, it’s nothing serious and he’s back in the ring in no time.

Jones has been bouncing between NXT and 205 Live, and he’s one of the more promising newer stars in NXT and has been for a bit now. There were even rumors that he was headed to the main roster at one point, but nothing came of those, at least not yet. Honestly, it’s only a matter of time it seems, as Raw and SmackDown tend to love guys who have size and quickness, but we’ll have to wait and see where he eventually lands.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Odyssey Jones vs. Saurav match being taped was stopped. Jones was helped to the back after suffering an apparent injury — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 12, 2022

Not going to lie, a Jones vs Bron Breakker match would be great, so here’s hoping we get that soon if an injury doesn’t sideline him for a while.

As for Saurav, this is the first time we’ve seen him on WWE television in a bit. He made headlines earlier last year after the winner of Adam Cole vs Keith Lee was spoiled thanks to him sharing an image of Lee winning on his Instagram story. He apologized to the locker room according to a report from Fightful after the spoiler image hit, but he hasn’t really been featured much on television since.

Now he’s back in the ring, and we’ll have to wait and see what he ends up doing next.