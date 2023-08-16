WWE Star Teases They Are Exiting the Company Tonight

It seems that a member of WWE's Women's Division might no longer be part of the company. WWE Superstar Lacey Evans made a change to her Instagram bio today that suggests she could be done with WWE, as it now says "FKA WWE Superstar Lacey Evans". WWE hasn't issued any statements on the matter, but Evans is heavily hinting her time in WWE is coming to an end, as on her Instagram she also posted an image that said "When the clock strikes 12, you will address me as Macey Estrella from here on out" You can view the post of Evans teasing her WWE departure below.

It's been a while since we've seen Evans on TV, but when she did make appearances, it was typically in isolated matches that ended with her on the losing side. Since her initial return to WWE, Evans has undergone several character transformations, and while they all were built from her military background, a lack of commitment to a persona seemed to bring any momentum that started to build to a halt.

A host of vignettes were revealed that went into Evans' personal backstory and family history, and those seemed to be part of a big babyface push. That didn't last long though, as she was soon portraying heel traits and getting after the crowd. Then she was moved from SmackDown to Raw but soon after was moved back to SmackDown again without any real reason given.

Then Evans was off TV for a bit and more vignettes were revealed, and these were more of a back-to-basics approach for Evans. They again leaned into her real military background, and she came back with new gear and some tributes to Sgt. Slaughter. She didn't get a lot of TV time though and soon after she was only sporadically appearing.

Now it seems her time in WWE is coming to an end, and from here on out fans will be referring to her as Macey Estrella. Where she ends up next remains to be seen, but we could very well be seeing her in places like NWA, Impact, AEW, and more.

Evans had some big programs during her time in WWE, especially soon after she moved up from NXT. Evans was in NXT from 2016 to 2019, and in 2019 she moved to the main roster. She would move to Monday Night Raw and would be in the mix at many of WWE's pay-per-views. She would also have a feud against Becky Lynch that would involve the Raw Women's Championship.

What do you want to see next for Evans? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!