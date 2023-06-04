Lacey Evans Gets Into a Twitter Beef With Sgt. Slaughter's Daughter Over Her New Look

Lacey Evans wrestled on WWE TV for the first time since March on the latest Friday Night SmackDown, losing to Zelina Vega in less than three minutes in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. Evans arrived at the show sporting a noticeably different look, as her gear and hat heavily resembled a drill sergeant and drew immediate comparisons to Sgt. Slaughter. This caught the attention of Kelly Remus, Slaughter's daughter.

"No. This is NOT okay. @WWE who the f— does [Lacey Evans] think she is?!? There's onl 1 @_SgtSlaughter, and there's onl 1 Slaughter Daughter, and she's just a poser," she wrote.

The WWE Hall of Famer then chimed in, writing, "Lookout @LaceyEvansWWE You've Got @_sgtdaughter Pissed😤She's One Tough MF'er💪🏻I Know Jarhead I Trained Her🫡 & Like ME🫵🏻She Takes NO Prisoner's'"There's Only 2 Ways Out Of Camp Slaughter🪖On YOUR Feet or In A Ditty Bag, An Itty, Bitty, Ditty Bag'YO⭐️JOE👊🏻."

Evans, as she often does, responded in character — "Your daddy's biggest fan. A United States Marine. And a bad Mfer. 🇺🇸 you know who I am. And where to find me." As is typically the case with Evans' Twitter behavior, it's unclear if this will amount to anything on WWE TV.

While she was initially involved in the championship scene upon being called up from NXT, Evans has struggled over the past year to find her footing. She arrived on SmackDown in April 2022 over a year after announcing her pregnancy, only to hop back and forth between Raw and SmackDown as WWE Creative seemed to flip-flop over whether or not she was a heel or face. All the while, WWE has focussed more on Evans' military background while moving her away from her "Sassy Southern Belle" persona.

