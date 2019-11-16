WWE Starrcade Gets A New Main Event, Updated Card

There has been a shake-up to the card for WWE Starrcade on December 1st in Duluth, Georgia.

The main event for the show was previously advertised to be WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt taking on The Miz. However, the Infinite Energy Center has updated the card, which now shows Bray Wyatt facing off against Braun Strowman in a steel cage match as the main event. Strowman had previously been advertised to face Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple threat match. Nakamura will now face The Miz and Zayn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The updated WWE Starrcade card is as follows:

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Championship

Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c)

Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) Texas Tornado Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

Charlotte Flair & RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane (c)

Charlotte Flair & RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane (c) WWE United States Championship Match

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles (c)

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles (c) WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

The Miz vs. Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

The Miz vs. Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura (c) SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The Revival vs. The New Day (c)

The Revival vs. The New Day (c) Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

Seth Rollins vs. Erick Rowan

Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley with Lana

Also scheduled: appearances by Randy Orton, The Street Profits, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, Ricochet, Aleister Black, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, Andrade and Zelina Vega, plus more.

The WWE Network will air one hour of Starrcade live on the WWE Network. However, the company has not announced which matches will air yet as part of that broadcast.