How Long Was Roman Reigns' Entrance at WWE SummerSlam 2022?

Roman Reigns' entrance has continued to evolve over the past two years ever since he adopted his "Tribal Chief" persona. But one thing that is now consistent about his entrances is how long they can get. His entrance for Saturday night's SummerSlam pay-per-view clocked in at five minutes and 35 seconds, in which he arrived alongside Paul Heyman and The Usos to face Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Univeral Championship.

Reigns admitted while on TODAY earlier this week that he's happy with tonight being his final match against Brock Lesnar. He said during the interview, "I'm on a course now to do something that no one has ever done, dominate Brock Lesnar. We're really entering that kind of timeframe in my career where I'm really pushing myself to a different level and trying to achieve things that have never been done before. And anytime you can beat Brock Lesnar three times in a row, that's pretty good. That's a feather in the cap."

"I hope it's the last time," he added. "It hurts. It's brutal being in the ring with Brock. He's a big ol' country boy and has such a great, legitimate background. He started as an amateur wrestler, all the way through the collegiate ranks, into the UFC as everybody knows, heavyweight champion. He's dominated WWE for a long time. The only problem he has is Roman Reigns showed up and took over. It's going to be great."

Heyman went into great detail about the importance of Reigns' entrance music during an interview with Complex last year, saying "It was the final step away from The Shield. That's what it was. One of the things that Roman Reigns and I spoke about, with all final decisions being Roman Reigns'. I am Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief, and that's not just a public persona on television. Behind the scenes, I'm Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief. And one of the many things that we were both desirous of, A. Change the mannerisms. B. Change the presentation. C. Change the hairstyle. D. Change the look."

"He took off the vest, and rightfully so," he continued. "He changed the music. It was time to change the music. That was The Shield's theme. Now it's evolved. Now it's Roman Reigns' theme. Now it has nothing to do with The Shield or the members of The Shield. It has evolved. It's better. We're not resting on what it was. We are invoking the future. We're not reminding you of the past. With respect to the past, we're bringing it forward."