Roman Reigns Appears on TODAY, Explains Why He Doesn't Want Any More Matches With Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will clash at SummerSlam this Saturday for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match. The show marks the seventh pay-per-view (and third in the last year) where Reigns and Lesnar have been booked in one-on-one action and WWE has seemingly combatted some of the backlash to the latest match by advertising it as the last time they'll ever face each other. Reigns appeared on TODAY on Tuesday and explained why that's exactly what he wants.

"I'm on a course now to do something that no one has ever done, dominate Brock Lesnar," Reigns said. "We're really entering that kind of timeframe in my career where I'm really pushing myself to a different level and trying to achieve things that have never been done before. And anytime you can beat Brock Lesnar three times in a row, that's pretty good. That's a feather in the cap."

"I hope it's the last time," he added. "It hurts. It's brutal being in the ring with Brock. He's a big ol' country boy and has such a great, legitimate background. He started as an amateur wrestler, all the way through the collegiate ranks, into the UFC as everybody knows, heavyweight champion. He's dominated WWE for a long time. The only problem he has is Roman Reigns showed up and took over. It's going to be great."

Previous reports have stated WWE's original plan was for Reigns to face Randy Orton inside Nashville's Nissan Stadium this Saturday. Unfortunately, "The Viper" went down with a surgery-requiring back injury and likely won't be able to wrestle for the remainder of 2022. Lesnar was quickly brought in as a replacement, immediately challenging Reigns after "The Tribal Chief" defeated Riddle last month. Check out the full SummerSlam lineup below: