WWE SummerSlam: Bobby Lashley Injures Goldberg's Knee, Forces Referee Stoppage, Attacks Son

✖

Bobby Lashley defeated Goldberg to retain the WWE Championship on Saturday night at SummerSlam, but it wasn't in a fashion many fans were expecting. The bout clocked in at over seven minutes, with Lashley repeatedly attacking Goldberg's knee. It got to the point where Goldberg was unable to physically stand, forcing the referee to call for the bell. Lashley then repeatedly attacked Goldberg with a steel chair, then locked Goldberg's son in The Hurt Lock when he tried to attack him from behind.

MVP attempted to defend Lashley's actions just as Goldberg (who had his back turned) realized what happened. The two celebrated on the entrance runway while Goldberg rushed to protect his son.

Goldberg confirmed earlier this week while on The Bump that he has just two matches left on his current WWE contract following his bout with Lashley. He also talked with Sports Illustrated about his desire to help younger stars in his final years in wrestling.

"I was fortunate to run through the wrestling world like a hot knife through butter in my career, and then I was gone," Goldberg said. "Serving the business is a responsibility. That includes getting butts in seats and making sure people invest in the product, but it also means you have to give back. I didn't always do that before. But that's my duty, and that's a big reason why I am here. I owe the business a lot more than I have given. I can provide a star like Bobby Lashley a worthy adversary. I need to come back for that reason. There is also a plethora of talent that I believe is on the cusp of stardom, and I am here to help elevate them to the next level."

Check out the full results from SummerSlam below: