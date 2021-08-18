Goldberg Confirms How Many Matches He Has Left on His WWE Deal

✖

Though Goldberg has already been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, the 54-year-old WCW icon has remained a fixture of WWE booking for the last several years. Beginning in 2019 he began wrestling twice a year with his matches including the (infamous) Super ShowDown bout with The Undertaker, a squash victory over Dolph Ziggler, winning the Universal Championship from The Fiend, dropping it to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36 and failing to dethrone Drew McIntyre back at the Royal Rumble in January.

He revealed in an interview with The Pop Culture Show last year that his contract has him scheduled to wrestle twice every year up through 2023. However, it appears he had the years wrong in that initial statement. During an appearance on The Bump this week "Da Man" claimed he only has two matches left on his current deal following his WWE title match with Bobby Lashley, meaning his days with the company could be over a bit sooner. It's worth noting that WWE could always throw more money at the former world champion to have him wrestle more in the years to come.

In a separate interview with Sports Illustrated this week, Goldberg talked about feeling a duty to "give back" to the business by putting over younger stars — something he felt he didn't get the chance to do before initially retiring.

"I was fortunate to run through the wrestling world like a hot knife through butter in my career, and then I was gone," Goldberg says. "Serving the business is a responsibility. That includes getting butts in seats and making sure people invest in the product, but it also means you have to give back. I didn't always do that before. But that's my duty, and that's a big reason why I am here. I owe the business a lot more than I have given. I can provide a star like Bobby Lashley a worthy adversary. I need to come back for that reason. There is also a plethora of talent that I believe is on the cusp of stardom, and I am here to help elevate them to the next level."

