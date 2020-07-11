WWE SummerSlam: Update On Matches Scheduled For The Show

WWE SummerSlam was originally scheduled to take place in Boston, Massachusetts. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the company has been forced to move the show to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Just like WrestleMania, one of WWE‘s biggest shows of the year will now be held in front of no real fans. The company had planned to start doing television tapings in front of limited fans in Lakeland, Florida at the end of July, but those plans had to be changed and all tapings through SummerSlam are now scheduled for the Performance Center as Florida continues to see their COVID-19 cases skyrocket.

This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter had an update on matches planned for SummerSlam at this moment in time. They include:

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. Matt Riddle

OR

Matt Riddle vs. Baron Corbin

The New Day (c) vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza and Andrade

These matches all appear to make sense from a storyline perspective. WWE did announce that Riddle and Styles will battle for the Intercontinental Championship on next week’s SmackDown, so if they are to meet again at SummerSlam, it’d be a rematch scenario. It’s also possible that Corbin, who has had an ongoing story with Riddle, could interfere to set-up a SummerSlam match between the two.

The New Day and Cesaro and Nakamura battled last night on SmackDown to a no contest, so the idea that they would rematch at SummerSlams seems logical as well.

Earlier this week, it was noted that Drew McIntyre’s most likely opponent at SummerSlam is Randy Orton. Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman also appear to continue their feud at SummerSlam as the two are scheduled for a “Wyatt Swamp Fight” at Extreme Rules next weekend. That match is not for the Universal title, so one would think a follow-up championship match is in line.

