WWE Superstar Confirms Company Departure With Dragon Ball Reference

World Wrestling Entertainment has released quite a few superstars from the main organization and NXT recently, but only one of the wrestlers let go took the opportunity to announce their departure with an anime reference. In recent years, there have been more than a few professional wrestlers who have paid homage to some of the biggest anime franchises. Naruto, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and many others have hit the ring thanks to wrestler outfits and Dragon Ball is no exception as the released wrestler proves.

Brennan Williams was originally a professional football player, becoming a part of teams such as the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and New England Patriots. Eventually, Williams pursued his calling to become a professional wrestler, joining the WWE in 2016 thanks to the tutelage of World Wrestling Entertainment legend Booker T. Initially, he wrestled under the stage name Marcellus Black, eventually becoming a part of the group known as Retribution as Mace and then joining Maximum Male Models and the Alpha Academy. Williams was revealed to have been released from the WWE earlier today as of this article, alongside other superstars such as Mustafa Ali, Elias, and Tenille Dashwood to name a few.

(Photo: WWE & Toei Animation)

Step Into The Grand Tour

Williams has never hidden his love of all things anime, in fact, one of his stage names was Dio Maddin, a play on Dio Brando from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. When it came to sharing the word with fans of his departure from the WWE, Williams harkened back to Dragon Ball GT and the English theme song that introduced many to the sequel series that was never quite canon. Here's what Williams had to say,

"After almost 10 years of making something out of nothing, I'm excited to spread my wings and be myself for the first time. Let's take this anime reference to the next level. STEP INTO THE GRAND TOUR."

Like other professional wrestlers, Williams has also found a career as a Twitch Streamer, as he streams under the handle of "Great Black Otaku" which you can see here. As it stands, the former WWE superstar has yet to reveal what his future plans are and/or if he'll be pursuing the professional wrestling business moving forward.

What do you think the future holds for Brennan Williams? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime in professional wrestling.

Via Brennan Williams