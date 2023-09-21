WWE's Deal with Hulu is Set to Expire Soon

WWE made waves earlier today when it revealed that SmackDown would be moving from FOX to USA Network in 2026, and the new homes for Monday Night Raw and NXT have yet to be revealed. Typically this wouldn't really affect those who watch WWE shows the next day on Hulu, but it appears that deal is coming to an end. On Twitter, a fan posted that WWE content is listed as expiring on Hulu, and wanted to know if that was actually expiring or just a glitch. Hulu Support responded and revealed that the WWE content is unfortunately set to expire, so those who watch Raw, SmackDown, NXT, or Main Event might have to watch that content a different way soon unless there is an extension.

On Twitter, @MissPeacockery posted, "Somebody who pays more attention to Hulu: almost all WWE content is showing as expiring Monday or Tuesday. Is this a glitch or is it leaving?" Hulu Support responded, writing "Hulu here! Our streaming rights to WWE content are currently set to expire, but we'll certainly share your interest in seeing them stay in our library with our team. For now, we suggest adding the shows in your My Stuff to be notified of any updates!"

Hulu here! Our streaming rights to WWE content are currently set to expire, but we'll certainly share your interest in seeing them stay in our library with our team. For now, we suggest adding the shows in your My Stuff to be notified of any updates! — Hulu Support (@hulu_support) September 21, 2023

It remains to be seen if WWE will extend that deal or just move the next-day service to a different service. There's also the possibility that the deals for Raw or NXT include that element as part of the deal, which could be possible. One of the companies that could be in the running for Raw is Amazon, and if that's the case they would have the infrastructure to host those shows on a next-day basis as well.

Now, it does appear that WWE's Bianca Belair and Montez Ford reality show is moving forward still with Hulu, so WWE and Hulu will still partner on some projects. In a previous conversation with ComicBook.com, Belair discussed the show, revealing she was a little nervous about the project but was also excited to see how it comes together.

"I will say that I used to have a little bit of downtime at home, but now I guess I won't have any now. But the icing on the cake is that I get to do it with my husband. It's exciting. I am nervous," Belair said. "Never thought that I would be doing a reality type show, but my husband is full of life, and when I tell people that the person that y'all see in the ring is the person that I get at home. So now, I get to share that with the world."

"I'm excited, but I'm also nervous. We're exposing ourselves and our family and pulling the curtain back a little bit, showing a balance between who we are in the ring but also outside the ring," Belair said. "It's exciting times, and we'll see what happens. I see comments of people saying like, 'Oh we ready. We going to watch.' Y'all better watch!"

