WWE Superstar Debuts New Character

Tonight's SmackDown featured big appearances by Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns after their SummerSlam victories, but it was another WWE superstar that got fans talking with his new character debut. That would be Baron Corbin, but this wasn't the dejected and depressed Corbin from the past several weeks, who was asking any WWE superstar for help and wore the same dirty shirt for weeks on end. This was a new Corbin, who was decked out in expensive clothes and looking happier than ever. That's exactly how he felt too, and when he came out to the ring he introduced everyone to his new character, who he calls Happy Corbin.

After referencing his recent past, Corbin said "But look at me now, I look incredible! The best part is I did it all by myself, and I'm the happiest man in the world!" He then had the video play that showed him losing the match at SummerSlam and a man down to his last dollars. It also showed how he got lucky in Vegas and won a ton of money, which allowed him to get a swank hotel and new car as well as some new clothes.

"I was the mayor of Jackpot City," Corbin said. "I don't know what I did to deserve this, I bet on myself and look at me now, I'm wearing an expensive suit. I drove here in a $300,000 dollar car, and my wife welcomed me home with Wagyu beef on the table. Yes I do, I deserve it, and I'm so happy that I want you all to call me happy Corbin. There is one little thing that could make me a little bit happier, and none of you can help me with that, so Big E come on out."

Corbin then offered to buy the Money in the Bank briefcase from E, offering him $20,000 and then $50,000 dollars. He then offered Big E $100,000 dollars. Big E had to think about it, but said his answer is hell no. He then said he had a myriad of things he could spend that money on, including a half-eaten sandwich, a pencil he found outside, and an Arkansas Razorback plushie.

He then said the game was over and that Corbin needed to leave, and Corbin did just that, but he was smiling all the way out.

You can find the official description for SmackDown below.

"In the wake of an amazing SummerSlam, the new SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch returns to the blue brand. Plus, Universal Champion Roman Reigns' Championship Celebration and Intercontinental Champion King Nakamura & Rick Boogs battle Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode. Don’t miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7C on FOX."

Here's what is on deck:

The Man Returns to SmackDown

Roman Reigns' Championship Celebration

King Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

