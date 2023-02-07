Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose Speaks On Wrestling Again

WWE NXT has operated without its women's division centerpiece for just under two months now. Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose was released from the company hours after losing her championship to Roxanne Perez on a December edition of WWE NXT. This cut was made due to Rose's FanTime account, a paid service she was using to share explicit content of herself. Rose was immediately met with support from across the professional wrestling world, with many female wrestlers calling out WWE for formerly exploiting its women's division on television in various sexually-driven segments.

As of this writing, Rose's career endeavors lie solely in both her personal brands as well as her FanTime account. That said, the former leader of Toxic Attraction has not ruled out a return to the ring one day.

"I haven't ruled it out for sure. It's not like the boots are hung up and stuff," Rose told Renee Paquette on The Sessions (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "It's not like that, but right now, it's not my main focus, but definitely for the future, maybe? We'll see."

Before her release, many pencilled in Rose for a main roster call-up. She had defeated just about every possible opponent in her record-breaking NXT Women's Title reign, and a return to either Monday Night Raw or WWE SmackDown seemed inevitable.

Rose's most recent NXT run was a rarity, as she migrated from the main roster back to developmental in 2021. Like Finn Balor and Tyler Breeze before her, Rose found a renewed purpose during her second stint in the white and gold.

"I thought this was an opportunity for me," Rose said. "I wasn't really enjoying the spot I was in at the moment. This is an opportunity to rebuild my character. I was getting tired of God's Greatest Creation, the Golden Goddess, and I felt like it just needed a fresh coat of paint. At the same time, I was like, this is a good opportunity for me to practice all of my wrestling skills while also helping the young people down here too. I'm very grateful and proud of what I did, but I'm very humbled because I think I also gave back a lot to the women and men, and not just wrestling because we all know I'm not the greatest wrestler in the world."